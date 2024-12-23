Once a year, tubas take center stage at the Arneson, bringing carols and Christmas cheer

If you’re looking for a sleigh rides over snowy landscapes kind of Christmas, San Antonio’s not the place to find it. But if you’re thinking South Texans don’t have holiday traditions that are equally endearing, maybe it's time you heard about this one: the Tubameister Christmas. It's brought cheer to the River Walk, charming locals and tourists, for the last 45 years.

People stream into St. John’s Lutheran Church and the nearby River Walk the Saturday before Christmas. Every one of them carries a silver or gold-colored tuba, euphonium or baritone horn.

Ray Grim, a producer for the Tubameister Christmas, said “I think that there may be a certain amount of chaos, but underneath it all, it's mostly under control.”

1 of 4 — 462579749_1816308289168955_7365165906656075277_n.jpg Tuba meisters rehearse at St. John's Lutheran Church. Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 4 — 462543554_1252553635802540_8922453261226249609_n.jpg Tuba meisters rehearse at St. John's Lutheran Church. Jack Morgan / TPR 3 of 4 — 462582950_618403783941473_2356112543373697908_n.jpg Tuba meisters rehearse at St. John's Lutheran Church. Jack Morgan / TPR 4 of 4 — 470051889_1148725726689444_6288568300755247048_n.jpg Tuba meisters rehearse at St. John's Lutheran Church. Jack Morgan / TPR

Forty-five years ago, Grim invited anyone who can play a horn in the tuba family of instruments to join him and play carols at the open-air Arneson River Theatre. Every year he wonders what the weather will be like. He got lucky in 2024.

“It's cool, it's somewhat sunny, and this is perfect day as far as weather is concerned,” Grim said.

Lee Hipp is the Principal Tuba player with the San Antonio Philharmonic, and he knew the Arneson stage would be bathed in sunlight.

“That's why I'm wearing a nice light short-sleeve shirt today,” Hipp said.

He wore a bright red shirt with cellos and musical notes all over it. This was definitely not his first tuba contest. “I've been doing this since 1989, when I first came to San Antonio to be the Principal Tuba with San Antonio Symphony,” he said.

1 of 3 — 462574708_1374546657256169_448860768682502342_n.jpg The Arneson River Theatre, the Rosita's Bridge, and part of the sidewalk filled with tuba players Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 3 — 470051630_903481308221928_1634607754192006562_n.jpg Some tuba players couldn't fit onstage, so they filled Rosita's Bridge. Jack Morgan / TPR 3 of 3 — 470051664_924966332699065_4150310495987295337_n.jpg One stylish player had on a green shimmering coat. Jack Morgan / TPR

The performers practiced for one hour before performing on the River Walk. Hipp directed the practice, which was no small feat when 170 horn players show up. Hipp knows that the role tuba musicians play doesn't tend to be at center stage, carrying the melody line.

“We all have a role to play in music. And the bass line is one of those roles, and so that's what we're relegated to most of the time,” he said.

But on this day, tubas were in charge. “Oh yeah, yeah, no, that's why we do it," Hipp said. "I mean, you want to get the challenge of playing the melody, playing the harmony, trying to make that fit.”

1 of 3 — 466970862_950783603701563_7063224482134859879_n.jpg Bob Nelson and his grandson Seamus Nelson have played 10 years in a row. Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 3 — 462547485_1665140040705354_1879662121480502694_n.jpg Daniel Rodriguez Jack Morgan / TPR 3 of 3 — 467459807_1148058386737582_8107238976653543429_n.jpg Matt Freeman and his son Sam (right) with his two younger brothers. Jack Morgan / TPR

After an hour’s practice, it was time to hit the stage. The 170 tuba players hiked the long block from St. John's to the Arneson stage.

There was a wide variety of players who showed up — the youngest was 9-year-old Sam Freeman. “About … almost a year," he estimated when asked how long he's played. "Yeah, I think I started at February,” Freeman said.

During the concert, he looked focused. “I was a little nervous at first, but that felt really good to be playing,” he said.

1 of 4 — 462579784_1105196274668644_589012753765031448_n.jpg Young Tuba meister rehearses at St. John's. Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 4 — 462578289_2156414438088725_4738324831247757273_n.jpg A tuba meister with Rosita's Bridge in the background. Jack Morgan / TPR 3 of 4 — 462578270_568933975997924_4629796900650782716_n.jpg Lee Hipp conducts rehearsal at St. John's. Jack Morgan / TPR 4 of 4 — 462559481_572473002378911_1347490749701224596_n.jpg A festive tuba player is ready to rehearse at St. John's. Jack Morgan / TPR

His mom and two brothers were there to watch. His father Matt was right next to him playing his own tuba.

Perhaps the most relaxed musician this year was Bob Nelson. He's played tuba for a long time: “Well, since ... high school. I guess that's about 80 years ago, roughly, since I'm 92,” Nelson said.

His ballcap identified him as a Korea and Vietnam War veteran. He came with his grandson Seamus Nelson. “I think we've been the lone grandpa-grandson duo for about 10 years, but it's a lot more fun with Grandpa for sure.”

For the first time, his grandfather sat in a chair as he played. “They offered one when I was 90, and I think I was pretty surprised, so I took the chair this time,” Nelson said.