Jorge Cortez, San Antonio arts champion and heir of Mi Tierra legacy, dies at 81

The visionary behind San Antonio's La Familia Cortez Restaurants died Monday, Nov. 11. He was 81.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that Jorge's children — Pete, Deborah, Christina, Paloma, Cariño, Alexandra, and Sol Jorge — announce the passing of our beloved father," read a statement on social media. "Jorge departed this life on November 11, surrounded by his loving family, including his children, the mothers of his children, Barbara and Rosa, and his many grandchildren."

Jorge Cortez's parents, Cruz and Pedro, started their legacy business in 1941 with the purchase of a small, three-table restaurant in Market Square.

La Familia Cortez restaurants now include Mi Tierra, La Margarita, Pico de Gallo, and Mi Familia.

Jorge Cortez — recognized for "his signature red apron, white hat, guayabera, and slacks," the statement added — was also involved in San Antonio's arts and culture scene, including playing a role in establishing the Zona Cultural.

"An artist in both vision and heart, Jorge’s creativity brought our restaurants to life," the statement noted. "Every detail, from the vibrant murals in Mi Tierra to the curated elements that celebrate our Mexican heritage, was a reflection of his commitment to authenticity and beauty. Jorge’s culinary innovation extended beyond these spaces — his invention of sizzling fajitas forever changed the Tex-Mex experience, adding a beloved tradition to kitchens and tables across the world."

Funeral arrangements would be announced soon, the statement explained.

Trey Jacobson, interim executive director of the Alameda Theater Conservancy, mourned Cortez on Tuesday. He said that "his contributions to the community, visitor industry, arts, and downtown have shaped — and will continue to influence — San Antonio in countless, often unappreciated ways. In the coming days, we will all have a chance to reflect on and honor his many accomplishments.

He added: "Many of you know that Jorge was one of the most determined community leaders that sought to preserve and protect the cultural and historical legacy of the Alameda Theater. The Conservancy exists today to achieve his vision."

TPR's headquarters building is next to the historic Alameda Theater on Houston Street.

Subsequent days saw social media filled with statements celebrating Cortez's legacy.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio said that he "was the epitome of the American dream, someone who has done so much good for the community."

Teri Castillo, a former Mi Tierra employee and now District 5 councilwoman, posted: "I know how special La Familia Cortez Restaurants has been for our beloved San Antonio for generations. My condolences to the Cortez family. Descanse en paz, Jorge Cortez."

The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, the Friends of Milam Park and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro were also among the many groups and individuals sharing their condolences online.

Mi Tierra has served San Antonio for more than 80 years. It is well-known for its cultural and festive décor, Mexican style breakfasts, Tex-Mex dishes and authentic pan dulce and Mexican candies, its website explained.

Mi Tierra is also home to the Mariachi Trios that have been part of El Mercado for more than a century.