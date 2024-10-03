San Antonio Philharmonic postpones pair of October concerts

The San Antonio Philharmonic’s performance schedule will see a postponement early in its season. Their next two concerts on Oct. 18 and 19 have been delayed to next year.

Executive Director Roberto Treviño said he doesn't consider it a cancelation but expected to reschedule them next year when guest artists can be re-secured.

“We decided that logistically moving it into the spring would give us the best chances for all our conscience,” he said.

Cash flow was a factor, and looking at the season as a whole, Philharmonic management decided an upcoming Majestic Theater Beethoven concert has clear priority.

“We felt it was best to give ourselves the necessary runway to lead up to the Beethoven nine concert,” Treviño said.

The perpetually popular Beethoven’s 9th is one that classical music fans won’t want to see postponed, and to management, the choice was easy.

“Our biggest concert is coming up, [the] biggest concert of the year in terms of its logistics and size and the fact that it's at the Majestic. It’s the Beethoven nine concert, Nov. 16 and 17,” he said. “It's about looking at our return to the majestic as such an important part of the history of the San Antonio symphony and now the Philharmonic.”

Courtesy photo / E.F. Marton Productions Jeffrey Kahane at the podium.

The Philharmonic has had a rocky transition from its days as the San Antonio Symphony, with difficulty most seasons just keeping in the black. Still, Treviño was optimistic, citing last month’s announcement that the Philharmonic was nailing down details on having a new and permanent home for the orchestra.

“And let's not forget that we are in the midst of finalizing our agreement with the Scottish Rite to make that our permanent home, so that the San Antonio Philharmonic, once the San Antonio symphony, in all its history, will finally have a home of its own,” he said.

He said the season Music Director Jeffrey Kahane has designed has music for most anyone’s taste.

“In December we have the Folklorico Nutcracker. The first week of January, we have the tribute to Selena, Selena Vive and we have three nights of that,” he said. “And then mid-January, we have Augustine Hadley at the Majestic so this is a big series of concerts that we have ahead of us.”

Buy tickets at saphil.org.