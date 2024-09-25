San Antonio Public Library invites readers to enjoy banned books all this week

The American Library Association and San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) host Banned Book Week this week.

The annual event celebrates free and unrestricted access to information.

Library branches throughout San Antonio will showcase books that have been challenged or faced censorship.

Books featured this week include Gender Queer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Sold.

In 2023, the American Library Association (ALA) documented more than 4,000 books targeted for censorship and more than 1,200 demands for censorship of library resources.

In a statement, the SAPL said that it "proudly offers free access to all titles featured on the ALA’s list of the top challenged books from 2023, along with many other frequently and historically challenged titles."

Banned Books Week continues through Sept. 28.

Find a list of the books at MySAPL.org. People may check out or request a hold on any book, at no cost, with their library card.