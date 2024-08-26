Survey asks for San Antonio's help in choosing theme for the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. March

San Antonio's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission asked local residents to contribute their ideas for the theme of the 2025 MLK March.

The online survey lists several potential themes, including "Building Bridges, Not Walls," "We are the Dream ... It Takes All of Us," and "The Power of Love," among others.

The theme will be the driving inspiration behind the event, as well as the annual art contest to encourage youth to create original work.

The commission organizes the annual MLK March and leads community efforts of various events paying tribute to King.

This year's 37th annual march was canceled due to inclement weather.

The march — themed "Yesterday's Dream, Today's Vision, Tomorrow's Reality" — was not rescheduled.

The annual march draws hundreds to San Antonio to celebrate the legacy of King and is one of the largest marches in the nation.

Click here to choose your favorite theme.

The survey takes no longer than two minutes and is open through Sept. 15.