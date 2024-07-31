A different kind of canvas: Local tattoo artists to showcase their art outside of the tattoo studio

Once the art of tattooing goes from being a dream to a reality, it’s more than just a job. It’s a passion — one that lives and breathes on a living canvas.

Next week, the artists of Into The Void, A San Antonio tattoo shop on South Presa Street will showcase their work off the arms and on different mediums.

Owner Esther Quiara has a long history with permanent ink art, tattooing herself when she was 16 years old. Quiara grew up around tattoos in the family and had connections with art as a child.

Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / TPR Esther Quiara is the owner of Into the Void. Her tattoo style is a combination of traditional tattoos like Chicano fine line and black and gray tattoos, which later morphed into styles that she finds interesting.

Quiara and Into the Void will celebrate their third anniversary with an art exhibit on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Galeria EVA at South Flores Street from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

There will be art exclusively by 27 tattoo artists who are working at Into the Void and by friends of the shop from San Antonio and as far away as California.

Quiara encouraged the artists to create art for themselves instead of pieces requested by customers for this show. “As artists, a lot of times we always have to keep in mind drawing for a tattoo. So when you get to do something that you can actually be loose about, it doesn't have to be drawn for that. It's nice.”

Rafael Delagarza is an artist working at Into the Void and has been tattooing for more than five years. Originally a graffiti artist, he started tattooing people in his home. He’s showcasing a large four-by-four art piece at the art exhibit.

Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / TPR Rafael Delagarza is a Chicano tattoo artist at Into the Void. He specializes in Chicano black and gray fine-line styles of tattooing.

“I'm going to be painting on glass,” said Delagarza. “I like how you can kind of paint on the inside of the glass and then outside and create this cool like layers and depth.”

Delagarza is excited to show San Antonio another side to the artistry behind tattooing and their inspirations. “So we're all going to be doing like really big pieces,” he added. “We’re gonna do some weird stuff, stuff that you can't actually tattoo.”

A flash tattoo event the following day on Aug. 10 will happen from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Into the Void on South Presa Street. It’s an opportunity to get a quick smaller tattoo for newbies and tattoo veterans.

“Flash events [are] pretty fun,” said Quiara. “You're not getting a big piece, it's something small, quick, and easy. It’s a good time to do a first tattoo.”

Quiara recommended eating before you get tattooed and making sure you’re well-rested. “Make sure you're ready, you don't have to force yourself because your group of friends is like, 'you have to get it.' Just take your time,” she said.