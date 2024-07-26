Founder of Los Texmaniacs, Max Baca, to be inducted into Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame

San Antonio musician Max Baca will be inducted into the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame this weekend.

Baca founded the San Antonio conjunto band, Los Texmaniacs, in 1997. The band won a Grammy in 2010 with their album “Borders y Bailes.”

He has also performed with several conjunto acts, including Tejano music legend Flaco Jimenez.

Baca was the son and grandson of accordion players, according to his bio. After mastering bass and accordion, he later picked up the bajo sexto, a Mexican double-necked guitar.

“We are extremely excited to host this event that will honor the pioneers and legend in the Conjunto community,” said Patricia Avila, president of the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Other inductees include Hilario “Lalo” Jimenez, Johnny Degollado, and Los Tigres del Norte, among others.

The 20th annual Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place July 27 in San Benito in the Rio Grande Valley.

Since its inception, the Conjunto museum has inducted 93 inductees into its hall of fame.