Founder of Los Texmaniacs, Max Baca, to be inducted into Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:24 PM CDT
Los Texmaniacs bandmembers (L-R) David Farias, Max Baca, Oscar Garcia and Lorenzo Martinez hold their award for best Tejano album for "Borders y Bailes" backstage at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in 2010.
Lucy Nicholson
/
Reuters
Los Texmaniacs bandmembers (from left) David Farias, Max Baca, Oscar Garcia and Lorenzo Martinez hold their trophies for Best Tejano Album for 'Borders y Bailes' at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

San Antonio musician Max Baca will be inducted into the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame this weekend.

Baca founded the San Antonio conjunto band, Los Texmaniacs, in 1997. The band won a Grammy in 2010 with their album “Borders y Bailes.”

He has also performed with several conjunto acts, including Tejano music legend Flaco Jimenez.

Baca was the son and grandson of accordion players, according to his bio. After mastering bass and accordion, he later picked up the bajo sexto, a Mexican double-necked guitar.

“We are extremely excited to host this event that will honor the pioneers and legend in the Conjunto community,” said Patricia Avila, president of the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Other inductees include Hilario “Lalo” Jimenez, Johnny Degollado, and Los Tigres del Norte, among others.

The 20th annual Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place July 27 in San Benito in the Rio Grande Valley.

Since its inception, the Conjunto museum has inducted 93 inductees into its hall of fame.
