© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adopt a forever companion at Animal Care Services for $25 in July

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published July 9, 2024 at 8:47 AM CDT
Adoptable dog at San Antonio Animal Care Services.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
/
TPR
An adoptable dog at San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Animal Care Services (ACS) began its “empty the shelters” partnership this week, inviting San Antonians to adopt from the overcrowded shelter with a reduced adoption fee.

ACS, in partnership with the Bissell Foundation, hopes the public will help empty its overcrowded shelters. It's an event that happens a couple times a year.

ACS Spokesperson Lisa Norwood says it’s hard not to fall in love with these animals. But she wants people who are thinking of adopting to think carefully about it first.

“One of the things that we do ask though is when people come out, keep an open mind,” Norwood said. “I cannot tell you the number of times that people have come to Animal Care Services and said, 'I’m getting a big dog, I'm gonna get the biggest dog that they’ve got there,’ and they walk out with a chihuahua.”

Hundreds of animals sit in the kennels waiting to be adopted daily. Norwood said they could have up to 400 animals in the shelter at once.

“We know that shelters throughout the country, throughout the state, certainly here in San Antonio, are overwhelmed,” she explained. “There’s just not enough adopters.”

Opting to adopt helps save the lives of the animals, but also SAACS receives a donation for every pet placed with a family. The funds are used to help the rest of the animals in the shelter.

Marley the two-year old cat, waits to be adopted at San Antonio Animal Care Service.
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Marley the two-year old cat, waits to be adopted at San Antonio Animal Care Service.

Before coming to the shelter, Norwood advised residents to visit the ACS website first and view the pets that are in the shelter. Once they find what could be their forever fur pal, they may visit the shelter and spend time with the animals.

“When you see their faces and you know that they're in need … it’s just very easy to fall in love here,” Norwood added. “Animals are in shelters through no fault of their own, and so if we can find homes for them, that’s the best thing we can do.”

ACS is open seven days a week.

The event runs through July 31, with a reduced adoption fee of $25.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRAnimalsACSpet adoption
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia using public health data. She plans to focus her career in journalism on women’s rights and human rights.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio