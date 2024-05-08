San Antonian to appear on third season of PBS show 'The Great American Recipe'

A San Antonio resident and home chef will compete on season three of the PBS show, "The Great American Recipe."

The cooking competition said it highlights the multiculturalism that makes cuisines unique across the U.S. It gives talented home cooks from different regions a chance to highlight their signature recipes.

Jon Hinjosa is one of eight cooks who will compete on the show's third season. He often posts pictures of his home cooked meals on his Facebook page.

Hinojosa made the announcement in a Facebook post. He said he plans to highlight Mexican cuisine.

Hinojosa was a founding director of the San Antonio nonprofit Say Sí, a local youth organization that advocates for marginalized communities through different arts and culture programs.

This year's series was filmed at a 350-acre farm market in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It was one of the best times of my life," Hinojosa said on the post.

The winner of the competition will have a recipe featured on the cover of the companion cookbook, The Great American Recipe Cookbook.

The eight-episode series premieres on June 17 at 8 p.m. on PBS, or KLRN in San Antonio. It will run through Aug. 12.