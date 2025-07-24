Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center invites auditions for its dance troupe

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Guadalupe Dance Company is looking for dancers for their dance troupe. The Guadalupe’s Belinda Menchaca said this isn’t entry-level dancing, but somewhere in the middle.

“We're looking for dancers who have had experience performing on stage, you have to have had some sort of performance experience, so that you have a level of expertise, so that when you are learning choreography, you already have some technique in your vocabulary,” Menchaca said. “If you've had two to three years of dance experience, we would love for you to come to our audition.”

For people with some experience — but not quite enough — there may still be a place. If one is not quite there yet, they can be a learning member of what they call The Guadalupe Academy.

Courtesy photo / Paul Casanova Garcia Guadalupe Dance Company in action

“Become a part of our training ground, which is the Guadalupe Academy. And so it even if you feel like you don't have enough stage experience, we've got the classes for you,” she said.

Their first performance with the new dancers will be in September at UTSA downtown’s Buena Vista Theater.

“The next production that we're working on is called Nuestas Voces, Our Voices — stories of resilience. And so this production focuses on five leaders in our community their stories and bringing their stories to life on stage through dance and original music and original choreography.”

Menchaca asks that those looking to try out also bring a little video showing their moves.

Courtesy photo / Paul Casanova Garcia Guadalupe Dance Company during performance

“We ask dancers to come, prepared to take a class with the Guadalupe dance company, and we also ask them to submit a two to three minute video of themselves performing a dance segment,” she said. “It can be a focus piece, it can be a flamenco piece, it can be a contemporary piece, but something that shows their level of experience as dancers.”

Those joining the troupe will definitely be kept busy because autumn is their busiest period.

“We have a very busy fall season, because we have all the Hispanic Heritage events that happen between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. And we also have many performances around the Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebrations that are here in San Antonio, throughout the city, but at the Guadalupe as well,” Menchaca said. “We do a major event Nov. 2 every year, So our fall season is really, really, really busy and full of lots of opportunities for performances.”

Learn more by calling the Guadalupe at 210-271-3151.