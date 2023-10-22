Photos: San Antonio's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival 2023

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The Luminaria Festival lit up downtown San Antonio Saturday night at Hemisfair Park.

The annual festival is an immersive experience put on by artists from San Antonio, Texas and around the country.

Jia Chen / TPR Viewers crowd a sculpture installation at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

Mauro De La Tierra is one of the artists whose work was on display.

“Being here is a very surreal experience, especially because of my upbringing," De La Tierra told TPR. "I grew up on the East Side of San Antonio and I felt like there wasn’t a lot of resources to do art, so getting to do this here is a very inspirational thing and a big milestone for me personally.”

Jia Chen / TPR Featured artist Mauro De La Tierra stands by his piece displayed in Mexican Cultural Institute.

George Cisneros, Music and Media Director at Urban 15, has been participating in Luminaria since the inaugural festival in 2008.

"San Antonio realizes that it has an innate sense of creativity and imagination," Cisneros told TPR. "What we do is try to stimulate people into thinking and perceiving and enjoying light and sound and movement in different ways."

Jia Chen / TPR Kate Harmon, an attendee, participated in painting an interactive mural of a Taina woman by artist Raisa Melendez.

Kate Harmon and her family participated in Luminaria for the first time this year. She did some painting for one of the exhibits and enjoyed many more — including the appearance of Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl on a journey to raise awareness of the challenges migrants and refugees face in the U.S.

"That was really unique to see. My daughter was painting when [Little Amal] reached out to her and got her attention."

Jia Chen / TPR Little Amal, reaches for the hand of a child at Luminaria.

Raisa Melendez, one of Luminaria's featured artists, said she was inspired by the community's turnout to her immersive painting exhibition.

"I'm really happy to see how much people want to paint — even if it's just for a little moment — they're going to be a part of this painting now," she said.

Jia Chen / TPR Luminaria attendees stop to participate in Puerto Rican artist Raisa Melendez's interactive mural.

Melendez is originally from Puerto Rico and is proud to call San Antonio home.

"I really embrace the San Antonio community because it's really about evolving in different ways, expressing differences," she said.