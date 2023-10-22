© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Photos: San Antonio's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival 2023

Texas Public Radio | By Jia Chen
Published October 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
URBAN-15 performers light up the night at Hemisfair.
Jia Chen / TPR
1 of 11  — DSC_6264.JPG
URBAN-15 performers light up the night at Hemisfair.
Jia Chen / TPR
Viewers crowd a sculpture installation at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
Jia Chen / TPR
2 of 11  — DSC_6585.JPG
Viewers crowd a sculpture installation at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
Jia Chen / TPR
Little Amal, reaches for the hand of a child at Luminaria.
Jia Chen / TPR
3 of 11  — DSC_6480.JPG
Little Amal, reaches for the hand of a child at Luminaria.
Jia Chen / TPR
Spectators in awe snap photos of Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet.
Jia Chen / TPR
4 of 11  — DSC_6332.JPG
Spectators in awe snap photos of Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet.
Jia Chen / TPR
Attendees of Luminaria dress up for this arts festival.
Jia Chen / TPR
5 of 11  — DSC_6543.JPG
Attendees of Luminaria dress up for this arts festival.
Jia Chen / TPR
Ricardo Rodriguez, an artist live paints at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival
Jia Chen / TPR
6 of 11  — DSC_6595.JPG
Ricardo Rodriguez, an artist live paints at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival
Jia Chen / TPR
Luminaria attendees stop to participate in Puerto Rican artist Raisa Melendez's interactive mural.
Jia Chen / TPR
7 of 11  — DSC_6582.JPG
Luminaria attendees stop to participate in Puerto Rican artist Raisa Melendez's interactive mural.
Jia Chen / TPR
The Mexican Cultural Institute opened its doors to Luminaria, featuring artists of San Antonio.
Jia Chen / TPR
8 of 11  — DSC_6570.JPG
The Mexican Cultural Institute opened its doors to Luminaria, featuring artists of San Antonio.
Jia Chen / TPR
Featured artist Mauro De La Tierra stands by his piece displayed in Mexican Cultural Institute.
Jia Chen / TPR
9 of 11  — DSC_6539.JPG
Featured artist Mauro De La Tierra stands by his piece displayed in Mexican Cultural Institute.
Jia Chen / TPR
Kate Harmon, an attendee, participated in painting an interactive mural of a Taina woman by artist Raisa Melendez.
Jia Chen / TPR
10 of 11  — DSC_6456.JPG
Kate Harmon, an attendee, participated in painting an interactive mural of a Taina woman by artist Raisa Melendez.
Jia Chen / TPR
The drummers of URBAN-15 in costume before their performance at Luminaria.
Jia Chen / TPR
11 of 11  — DSC_6234.JPG
The drummers of URBAN-15 in costume before their performance at Luminaria.
Jia Chen / TPR

The Luminaria Festival lit up downtown San Antonio Saturday night at Hemisfair Park.

The annual festival is an immersive experience put on by artists from San Antonio, Texas and around the country.

Viewers crowd a sculpture installation at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
Jia Chen / TPR
Viewers crowd a sculpture installation at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

Mauro De La Tierra is one of the artists whose work was on display.

“Being here is a very surreal experience, especially because of my upbringing," De La Tierra told TPR. "I grew up on the East Side of San Antonio and I felt like there wasn’t a lot of resources to do art, so getting to do this here is a very inspirational thing and a big milestone for me personally.”

Featured artist Mauro De La Tierra stands by his piece displayed in Mexican Cultural Institute.
Jia Chen / TPR
Featured artist Mauro De La Tierra stands by his piece displayed in Mexican Cultural Institute.

George Cisneros, Music and Media Director at Urban 15, has been participating in Luminaria since the inaugural festival in 2008.

"San Antonio realizes that it has an innate sense of creativity and imagination," Cisneros told TPR. "What we do is try to stimulate people into thinking and perceiving and enjoying light and sound and movement in different ways."

Kate Harmon, an attendee, participated in painting an interactive mural of a Taina woman by artist Raisa Melendez.
Jia Chen / TPR
Kate Harmon, an attendee, participated in painting an interactive mural of a Taina woman by artist Raisa Melendez.

Kate Harmon and her family participated in Luminaria for the first time this year. She did some painting for one of the exhibits and enjoyed many more — including the appearance of Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl on a journey to raise awareness of the challenges migrants and refugees face in the U.S.

"That was really unique to see. My daughter was painting when [Little Amal] reached out to her and got her attention."

Little Amal, touches the hand of a child at Luminaria
Jia Chen / TPR
Little Amal, reaches for the hand of a child at Luminaria.

Raisa Melendez, one of Luminaria's featured artists, said she was inspired by the community's turnout to her immersive painting exhibition.

"I'm really happy to see how much people want to paint — even if it's just for a little moment — they're going to be a part of this painting now," she said.

Luminaria attendees stop to participate in Puerto Rican artist Raisa Melendez's interactive mural.
Jia Chen / TPR
Luminaria attendees stop to participate in Puerto Rican artist Raisa Melendez's interactive mural.

Melendez is originally from Puerto Rico and is proud to call San Antonio home.

"I really embrace the San Antonio community because it's really about evolving in different ways, expressing differences," she said.

