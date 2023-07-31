San Anto Cultural Arts showcases redesigned wardrobe with Summer Slay wrestling fashion show

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Purchasing high end designs can be a financial burden to some people, especially when prices soar due to inflation. Some high end fashions even cause harm to the environment.

One organization decided to address those issues and promote a more sustainable way to create a fashionable look. They did so with a wrestling themed fashion show on the West Side of San Antonio.

San Anto Cultural Arts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to engage residents and foster youth’s talents through education and preserving the rich history of San Antonio and the West Side.

It was a fun filled night and a dream four years in the making, said Sheila Vasquez, a teaching artist and producer of the SACA’s Summer Slay wrestling fashion show.

“This actually stemmed from [an] idea I had with one of my friends, Jesus,” she explained. “We're basically just like nerdy theater kids, and he started getting in the wrestling gig and would invite us out to the shows and we would go and he would be mainly behind the scenes, like the guy with the little earpiece in. “

Jesus De La Rosa, local wrestler, credited Sheila for the idea.

“Back then, I was just getting into the business and Sheila came up to me with the idea of two wrestlers, like on a runway, kind of bumping into each other, having a match, like right out there. And that's kind of been sitting with us over the last four years and I think now is finally like the perfect time. Like everything just kind of come together and it's like [a] perfect storm for the event to finally happen.”

Several outfits ranged from material from jeans to newspaper, which took fours days to create, according to the designer, who was asked by De la Rosa to strut down the catwalk after a positive reaction from the crowd.

Local wrestling promotion, Santa Chiva Enterprises took time out to help the dream come to fruition. The promoter, Santa Chiva, of whom the promotion is named after, reflected on the ties he has to SACA.

“San Antonio is where I grew up, grew up over on El Paso and 19th Street. This area holds a very special place in my heart, and I just want to come out here and just put on a good show for everybody.”

Chiva explained how far back his roots go in San Antonio.

“I used to learn how to play accordion at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. My grandparents, my generation. All the Chivas. We all live in the West Side and this is the place where we grew up around here. We love the West Side.”

The night provided a crowd full of energy and excitement. The West Side came out in droves to support SACA and wrestling.

Chiva also put on a spectacular wrestling show in the middle of the fashion event, and it was one the crowd loved.

At the end of the night, Vasquez and De la Rosa awarded the first Summer Slay belt to Cuauhtli Reyna - SACA’s El Placazo Coordinator- for his efforts to bring the event together.

Reyna quickly credited Vasquez for coordinating Summer Slay.

Vasquez is hopeful for it to become annual.

“I just wanted to show people how we can repurpose clothing without having to rely on fast fashion and also just kind of give people a good time. You know, things aren't always accessible for people. They can’t go to shows or I mean, who can go to Fashion Week, right? So I figure let's take it to the West Side and enjoy it together.”