San Antonio parties on, even in the shadow of storms, as a weekend of Fiesta fun begins

San Antonians will need to keep their eyes on the sky as they Fiesta this weekend because more rain is possible through at least Tuesday.

Some parts of the city are drying out and cleaning up after a stormy Thursday night that dropped two to three inches of rain on most of the city and higher amounts in isolated areas.

Fiesta's opening ceremony, Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park, opened before it was eventually rained out Thursday evening.

One inch hail was reported in Helotes, and smaller hail fell around Leon Valley, Lackland and SeaWorld, where some high winds knocked down trees and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service reported rain chances end Friday afternoon before increasing again late Saturday night, when about a third of the city can expect rain. The entire city will receive rain before Sunday and Monday are done.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is Monday at 7 p.m. on the River Walk. There are 70 floats under the theme "Fantastic Voyages" and led by Grand Marshal Charles Duke Jr., a member of the Apollo 16 lunar mission. The astronaut is the youngest person ever to walk on the moon.

Major Fiesta events this weekend:



The Fiesta Carnival continues its Fiesta-long run at the Alamodome. The carnival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

St. Mary’s University on the West Side hosts the Oyster Bake on Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Besides shucking oysters and sipping suds, visitors can jam to live music on multiple stages. Performers this year include Everclear, Pat Green, Patsy Torres, and David Lee Garza. Learn more here.

Taste of New Orleans at the Sunken Garden runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and Noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. There’s a tasty bayou menu, including red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish, alligator, and more. Expect plenty of soul and jazz music too. Learn more here.

Alamo Heights Night at the University of the Incarnate Word runs 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday night. It’s Fiesta oh-niner style. There’s live music including Rick Cavendar and Ruben V. The event is described as a family friendly block party with food and beverage booths. Learn more here.

You can dodge a few more raindrops by taking VIA to major Fiesta events from the Crossroads, Randolph, and Stone Oak Park and Ride locations. Learn more here.