Rain could fall along with confetti on this opening day of Fiesta

A cold front was expected to push into San Antonio on Thursday, triggering some showers just as Fiesta — the city’s biggest party of the year — gets underway.

The National Weather Service reported the best chances of rain were late Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front interacts with daytime heating.

Slightly more than half the city can expect some rain showers before the night was over. Rainfall amounts for the most part were expected to remain under an inch but could be heavier where thunderstorms pop up.

San Antonio faced only a slight risk of more severe weather, including high winds and hail.

The weather may dampen the Fiesta Carnival that was scheduled to open at 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Alamodome. Fiesta ends on April 30.

Fiesta attendees should bring an umbrella to the official opening of Fiesta, known as Fiesta Fiesta, which takes place at 4 p.m. at Travis Park. It runs until 10 p.m.

There was a 40% chance of showers on Monday and Monday night, when Air Force Day at the Alamo was scheduled to run — from 11 a.m. to noon — and the Texas Cavaliers’ River Parade is at 7 p.m.

Most San Antonians would probably welcome the rain, even during Fiesta, since a drought continues to plague the city and county.

The weather service reported that as of Thursday, the city’s rainfall deficit for the year was around two-and-a-half inches. Only five inches of rain has fallen on San Antonio International Airport since the start of the year.

2022 ended with a more than 20-inch rainfall deficit for the year.

San Antonians remain under Stage 2 water restrictions. Residents can only water between 7 and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. once a week based on their street address. Hand watering is allowed at any time under Stage 2.