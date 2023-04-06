Why is the two-step danced differently in Austin than in other parts of Texas and the U.S.?

This video premiered at the ATXplained Live show at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 22, 2023.

Two-stepping originated from foxtrot and has been danced to country music in dancehalls around Austin for ages. Influenced by other music genres played in the region, people here have put their own spin on it.

KUT listeners Allyson Lipkin and Cristopher Juarez wanted to know why people in Austin and San Antonio dance the two-step differently than folks in the rest of Texas and the U.S. So, they reached out to KUT’s ATXplained project.

KUT digital producer Gabby Rodriguez and multimedia producer Patricia Lim asked professional dancers Anthony and Rose Lewis what the history of two-stepping is and if there's a correct way to dance it.

The pattern is only one aspect of two-stepping. The environment, live music and — most importantly — having fun are all just as key, Anthony said.



