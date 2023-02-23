San Antonio local bakery renews efforts to raise funds for Ukraine forces

The war in Ukraine will have lasted one year on Feb. 24, and Ukraine's supporters have not given up trying to send help to its defenders.

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso , a bakery shop in Alamo Heights, plans a fundraising event this weekend to gather more donations to aid Ukraine forces.

A post on the shop’s social media said, “It is my only dream for Russian army to retreat and never come back.”

Last year, the shop held a fundraiser that raised more than $72,000 , which helped them purchase and send medical supplies and tactical gear to fighters on the frontlines.

The owners hoped to repeat the successful fundraising event again this year.

The public can donate to the cause in several ways.



On Friday and Saturday, customers can visit the shop, located at 4718 Broadway, to purchase cheesecakes. The shop will donate all sales toward assisting Ukraine and will not deduct production or ingredient costs, which means every dollar spent goes directly toward aid for Ukraine.

Participating in an auction is another way to help the local shop raise funds. Several pieces of artwork created by customers are on display at the shop and have been posted on its Instagram page to be auctioned off. The works of art range from embroidery to paintings. All of the artworks are numbered with a description on all social media platforms. The winners of the auction will be announced Saturday.

