Fiesta 2022: Revelers savor final moments, make lasting memories

Crowds enjoying the last weekend of Fiesta basked under a warm sun and clear skies on Saturday and Sunday.

It was the first Fiesta during the coronavirus pandemic to follow its normal schedule.

The 2020 Fiesta was canceled. 2021's Fiesta was pushed back to June, coinciding with Juneteenth, Pride Month and Father's Day. 2021 also saw a scaled back Fiesta -- several events were canceled, including Battle of Flowers Parade, King William Fair and the Oyster Bake.

But in 2022, Fiesta was back. Hundreds of thousands of people turned out over the past several days to enjoy the festivities during comfortable and dry weather.

On Thursday, Megan Vargas and her family visited La Villita to celebrate a Night in Old San Antonio, or NIOSA.

"We come every year," she explained. "We're of Hispanic heritage, and so it's really fun to see everyone celebrate that to just round up as a city, too."

On Friday, the City of San Antonio closed several city offices and services for Battle of Flowers, which celebrates those who fought at the Battle of San Jacinto, as well as at the Alamo and at Goliad. The celebration is one of the oldest and largest parades in the country.

Evelyn Landin was in the crowd. She said the event was a family tradition for her.

“My grandfather years ago used to come early to save us a spot," she said, "and we always came with him and all the cousins used to come. And now we’re doing it. Our grandchildren are really small right now but eventually they will be coming with us.”

Seeing The Battle of Flowers, one of San Antonio’s largest parades, in the gayborhood and crossing the rainbow crosswalk is pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/SV4pd53pzf — Joey Palacios - 🪅Viva Fiesta🪅 (@Joeycules) April 8, 2022

Landin added that she treasures Fiesta because of the joy it brings to the community. She also had some advice for residents who have just moved to San Antonio.

“I know its crowded but it’s all worth it," Landin said. "They need to just come and experience it.”

On Saturday, the King William Fair continued. The Battle of Flowers Band Festival was scheduled to play on until 9 p.m. And the Fiesta Flambeau Parade was scheduled from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Also, Gen. Charles Quinton Brown the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, was scheduled to visit Joint Base San Antonio this weekend.

Brown planned to spend time with Basic Military Training recruits and military training instructors at Lackland. He’ll also meet with San Antonio civic leaders. Brown also planned to join the Flambeau Parade.

Brown, known as "CQ," was raised in a military family in San Antonio. He made history as the first Black general to lead a branch of the U.S. military.