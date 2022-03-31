Fiesta event allows you to see the Mission Reach like you never have: from a kayak

Most Fiesta events take place on terra firma, but the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta doesn’t. The San Antonio River Foundation’s Albert Steven Carmona says participants enjoy it from the river itself.

“It takes place on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River, and our attendees have the opportunity to kayak our historic river with equipment that’s been supplied by our kayak sponsor, Mission Kayak,” Carmona said.

The Mission Reach stretches from Southtown all the way to Mission Espada and is lined with walking trails and occasional public art. It’s been warmly embraced by the city since opening in 2013.

“A lot of people walk, they run, they bike along the trail there, but being able to have an opportunity to kayak the river definitely gives a different perspective,” he said.

Those who register before midnight Friday at sariverfound.org can kayak that quarter mile stretch of Mission Reach for just 10 bucks.

“It’s a $10 pre-sale that they’re able to book right now,” he said. “They have until Friday at midnight, and then after that it’ll be $20 for walk-up participation.”

Carmona says Saturday’s Flotilla Fiesta is centered at Padre Park, which has a kayak chute at that point in the river. Also in this year’s event is an optional obstacle course.

Flotilla Fiesta 2021.mp4