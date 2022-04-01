© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Fiesta makes triumphant return

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published April 1, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT
1 of 12  — DSC_8649.JPG
A Fiesta celebratory hat poses in front of Tower of Americas at Hemisfair.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
2 of 12  — DSC_8814.JPG
Fiesta participants top off with wild hats.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
3 of 12  — DSC_8704.JPG
Confetti to blast off the official opening of Fiesta 2022.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
4 of 12  — DSC_8767.JPG
Fiesta royalty and officials pose for a group photo.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
5 of 12  — DSC_8782.JPG
Fiesta officially began!
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
6 of 12  — DSC_8693.JPG
Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces the 2022 Fiesta celebrations with Erika Prosper Nirenberg besides him.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
7 of 12  — DSC_8359.JPG
Cheerful grins and dances were seen among everyone.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
8 of 12  — DSC_8451.JPG
People enjoyed delicious street eats and drinks that were offered.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
9 of 12  — DSC_8287.JPG
Hemisfair is filled with Fiesta participants for the annual San Antonio celebration.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
10 of 12  — DSC_8485.JPG
Kazamba Dance and Drum group performed in the parade.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
11 of 12  — DSC_8510.JPG
A parade ran through the crowds to kickoff the Fiesta.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
12 of 12  — DSC_8516.JPG
Large hats sprouted with creativity, dedicated to San Antonio.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio

Fiesta made its triumphant return Thursday night in a showering of confetti to the delight of several thousand people at Hemisfair Park.

An ugly tie was cut and a few cascaronés were cracked signaling the start of San Antonio’s party with a purpose.

“It’s the largest cultural diversity festival in the country and it brings all different quadrants of our city together. There’s no other event like it in the United States,” said John Fristoe, president of the Fiesta Commission.

The last two years have been a struggle for the non-profits who put on the events. The last time Fiesta had a hiatus was during World War II. 2020’s Fiesta was canceled due to the pandemic and 2021’s Fiesta was held in June but only had 1/3rd of the events. Fristoe said the commission had to sell its long-standing building on broadway.

“We were kind of thin on our own finances so we had to sell the building and we moved into some leased space to kind of get us through that rainy period," he said.

Every time you buy an event ticket or a chicken on a stick, you’re helping a nonprofit. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that money goes a long way.

“This is like nine digits in terms of economic impact,” Nirenberg said. "But more important are all the nonprofits that are participating member organizations or host parties that have real impact in terms of their service.”

But beyond the philanthropic aspect, it’s culture. Avi Avalos, known as Mr. Piñata, is dressed as a literally piñata, covered in a white paper mache suit and hat. He said seeing the start of Fiesta so packed, is energizing.

“Everybody has a fun loving attitude," Avalos said. "And that’s what San Antonio is. It’s all fun loving people. It’s the best place, the best city in the country.”

If you feel like Fiesta started early this year, you’re right. That's because Easter falls in the middle of the month, and Fiesta began two weeks early to not compete with the holiday.

Fiesta runs until Sunday April 10th and the next 10 days will be filled with more than 100 events that benefit nonprofits across the city.

Tags

Arts & Culture Fiesta 2022Fiesta CommissionHemisfair ParkTop StoriesTPR
Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
See stories by Joey Palacios