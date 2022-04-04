© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Photos: Texas Cavaliers River Parade lights up San Antonio once again

Texas Public Radio | By Jiawen Chen
Published April 4, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
1 of 13  — IMG_8207.JPG
El Rey Feo and friends happily signals to the crowd.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
2 of 13  — DSC_9042.JPG
A Texas Outdoor Art float arrives in style.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
3 of 13  — IMG_8199.JPG
The City Council float passes through with cheers and waves.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
4 of 13  — IMG_8200.JPG
Mayor Ron Nirenberg rides in the City Council float and waves.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
5 of 13  — DSC_9064.JPG
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce greets onlookers with waves.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
6 of 13  — DSC_9008.JPG
Texas A&M rides along the river with glowing lights.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
7 of 13  — DSC_8830.JPG
Attendee Rose Pimentel awaits the next float.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
8 of 13  — DSC_9090.JPG
Snack Pak 4 Kids SA lights up the river with lights in their Texas Farm and Ranch float.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
9 of 13  — IMG_8174.JPG
Cheers erupts from the crowds as Fiesta Royalty passed through.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
10 of 13  — DSC_9040.JPG
University of the Incarnate Word presents their Homecoming Court.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
11 of 13  — IMG_8152.JPG
Thousands of attendees flock to the San Antonio Riverwalk to see the parade.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
12 of 13  — DSC_8836.JPG
The 2022 Texas Cavaliers River Parade has over 50 floats.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio
13 of 13  — DSC_8876.JPG
The Texas Cavaliers Parade staff lines up the floats.
Jiawen Chen / Texas Public Radio

Thousands of San Antonians turned out Monday night for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

This year’s theme was Texas al fresco celebrating everything Texas outdoors. It featured more than 50 floats.

TPR-Funder_arts 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

Rose Pimentel came to the river parade with more than a dozen members of her family.

“I really love the river parade because you can have assigned seats. I love the floats. I love everything about Fiesta because I love color. It’s so colorful and people are so happy all the time,” she said. “And after COVID, of course we didn’t get to come, but now we get to enjoy it again, which I really love.”

For Robert Duffner, it’s been almost two decades since he’s experienced the river parade.

“I’m originally from San Antonio. I just moved back a year ago after 18 years in California. I wanted to reconnect with my roots and participate in Fiesta and what better way than the river parade,” Duffner said.

Yvonne Hernandez and Cassandra Farias are two friends who have been coming to the river parade together for 46 years, since they were in 5th grade.

“The only time that you won’t see us here is if we are no longer here. Because otherwise we will attend no matter what, every year, rain or shine, in the heat or in the shade, whatever," said Hernandez and Farias. "We came here at 4 o'clock to stake out our spot."

Organizers said more than a quarter million people watched the parade.

Related: How to VIVA FIESTA across San Antonio without losing your chanclas

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Arts & Culture Fiesta 2022Texas Cavaliersriver paradeTop StoriesTPR
Jiawen Chen
Jiawen Chen is the 2021 Summer Arts Intern at Texas Public Radio, where she is currently learning to produce and edit news material on TPR's website and media platforms. Jiawen's main concentration is in photography and she is a writer as well.
See stories by Jiawen Chen