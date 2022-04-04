Photos: Texas Cavaliers River Parade lights up San Antonio once again

Thousands of San Antonians turned out Monday night for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

This year’s theme was Texas al fresco celebrating everything Texas outdoors. It featured more than 50 floats.

Rose Pimentel came to the river parade with more than a dozen members of her family.

“I really love the river parade because you can have assigned seats. I love the floats. I love everything about Fiesta because I love color. It’s so colorful and people are so happy all the time,” she said. “And after COVID, of course we didn’t get to come, but now we get to enjoy it again, which I really love.”

For Robert Duffner, it’s been almost two decades since he’s experienced the river parade.

“I’m originally from San Antonio. I just moved back a year ago after 18 years in California. I wanted to reconnect with my roots and participate in Fiesta and what better way than the river parade,” Duffner said.

Yvonne Hernandez and Cassandra Farias are two friends who have been coming to the river parade together for 46 years, since they were in 5th grade.

“The only time that you won’t see us here is if we are no longer here. Because otherwise we will attend no matter what, every year, rain or shine, in the heat or in the shade, whatever," said Hernandez and Farias. "We came here at 4 o'clock to stake out our spot."

Organizers said more than a quarter million people watched the parade.

