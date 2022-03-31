© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Here's how you can celebrate Trans Day of Visibility this year

Texas Public Radio | By Kathleen Creedon
Published March 31, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
Trans rights protest in London, UK - 06 Aug 2021
Vuk Valcic
/
SOPA Images/Sipa US
A protester wrapped in a Trans Pride flag holds a 'Never Stop Fighting' placard during the trans rights demonstration. Protesters gathered outside Downing Street demanding an end to discrimination against the trans community, better support from the government against hate, and improvements to trans healthcare waiting times.

Thursday is Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). The day is honored annually and internationally on March 31 to celebrate trans and nonbinary people.

It's also a time many organizations, like the Human Rights Campaign, acknowledge the violence and discrimination trans people still face.

Last year was the deadliest year on record for trans people, many of whom were Black or Latinx. Nearly 60 trans or gender nonconforming people were fatally shot or killed by other violent means in 2021.

Across the nation, including in Texas, policy makers have introduced new laws in 2022 that question gender-affirming care for trans youth. Texas leaders have described the form of health care as "child abuse" and have called for investigations into the parents, teachers and other adults in trans children's lives.

This TDOV, here's how you can support trans people locally and nationwide.

Local Resources

Educational Resources

Books By Trans Authors

  • Becoming a Man by P. Carl
  • Sorted by Jackson Bird
  • All Boys Aren't Blue by George Matthew Johnson
  • Fairest by Meredith Talusan
  • Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
  • The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya
  • Detransition Baby by Torrey Peters
  • Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
  • Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith
  • Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia
  • Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
  • How to Kill a City by P.E. Moskowitz
  • Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom
  • Vanishing New York by Jeremiah Moss
  • The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons

Podcasts

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRtransgendertransgender kids
Kathleen Creedon
Kathleen Creedon can be reached at kathleen@tpr.org or on Twitter at @Kath_Creedon
See stories by Kathleen Creedon