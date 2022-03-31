Here's how you can celebrate Trans Day of Visibility this year

Thursday is Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). The day is honored annually and internationally on March 31 to celebrate trans and nonbinary people.

It's also a time many organizations, like the Human Rights Campaign, acknowledge the violence and discrimination trans people still face.

Last year was the deadliest year on record for trans people, many of whom were Black or Latinx. Nearly 60 trans or gender nonconforming people were fatally shot or killed by other violent means in 2021.

Across the nation, including in Texas, policy makers have introduced new laws in 2022 that question gender-affirming care for trans youth. Texas leaders have described the form of health care as "child abuse" and have called for investigations into the parents, teachers and other adults in trans children's lives.

This TDOV, here's how you can support trans people locally and nationwide.



Local Resources

Educational Resources

Books By Trans Authors

Becoming a Man by P. Carl

Sorted by Jackson Bird

All Boys Aren't Blue by George Matthew Johnson

Fairest by Meredith Talusan

Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi

The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya

Detransition Baby by Torrey Peters

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith

Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

How to Kill a City by P.E. Moskowitz

Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom

Vanishing New York by Jeremiah Moss

The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons

Podcasts