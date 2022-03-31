Here's how you can celebrate Trans Day of Visibility this year
Thursday is Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). The day is honored annually and internationally on March 31 to celebrate trans and nonbinary people.
It's also a time many organizations, like the Human Rights Campaign, acknowledge the violence and discrimination trans people still face.
Last year was the deadliest year on record for trans people, many of whom were Black or Latinx. Nearly 60 trans or gender nonconforming people were fatally shot or killed by other violent means in 2021.
Across the nation, including in Texas, policy makers have introduced new laws in 2022 that question gender-affirming care for trans youth. Texas leaders have described the form of health care as "child abuse" and have called for investigations into the parents, teachers and other adults in trans children's lives.
This TDOV, here's how you can support trans people locally and nationwide.
Local Resources
- San Antonio Pride Center Safe Space Fund
- San Antonio Pride Center LGBTQ+ Emergency Fund
- Trans Power SA
- TANG: Trans and Non-binary Group
- Binders for Brothers
- TransAllies San Antonio
- Texas Name and Gender Marker Change
- PFLAG San Antonio
- Black Futures Collective
Educational Resources
- Toolkits and Discussion Guide
- Tips for Allies of Transgender People
- Guide for Parents of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Youth
- Being Transgender at Work
- Guía de Comunicación Inclusiva para la Inclusión Laboral de Personas Trans y No Binarias
Books By Trans Authors
- Becoming a Man by P. Carl
- Sorted by Jackson Bird
- All Boys Aren't Blue by George Matthew Johnson
- Fairest by Meredith Talusan
- Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
- The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya
- Detransition Baby by Torrey Peters
- Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
- Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith
- Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia
- Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
- How to Kill a City by P.E. Moskowitz
- Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom
- Vanishing New York by Jeremiah Moss
- The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons