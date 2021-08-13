Angela Kocherga
Juez Federal Bloquea Temporalmente A Texas Y Al Gobernador Abbott Para Que No Restrinjan El Transporte De MigrantesUn juez federal en El Paso emitió una orden de restricción temporal que impide que el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, lleve a cabo su orden ejecutiva que restringe los viajes de migrantes en el estado.
A federal judge in El Paso on Friday extended by two weeks a temporary restraining order blocking Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order restricting the transportation of migrants in the state. The Department of Justice asked for the restraining order to keep Abbott from using state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants.