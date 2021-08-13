Federal Judge Again Blocks Texas Gov. Abbott From Restricting Migrant Travel

A federal judge in El Paso on Friday extended by two weeks a temporary restraining order blocking Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order restricting the transportation of migrants in the state.

The Department of Justice asked for the restraining order to keep Abbott from using state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants.

During Friday’s hearing, Department of Justice attorney Brian Boynton argued Texas has no authority impose its own immigration laws. And he told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone the state would impede federal contractors transporting migrants in custody and non-profit groups providing services for migrants who are released and travel to other cities to await their immigration hearings.

“All of that would be impaired by the Texas order,” said Boynton.

He told the court “Sister Norma” — referring Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic charities in the Rio Grande Valley — got a visit from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The day the Texas executive order was signed, DPS came to her and told her they could no longer transport migrants.”

Boynton said they also notified her that DPS would have troopers “staked outside of their facility.”

Attorney for the state of Texas Will Thompson said DPS troopers visited to “give her a heads up” before they began to enforce the migrant travel ban.

Boynton said the executive order was in conflict with federal law because state officials would have to make an immigration status determination and Texas doesn’t have the authority to just “target migrants.”

During a public health threat, any mitigation effort should be imposed across the board, argued Boynton. He said the travel restrictions enforced by DPS troopers would lead to “targeting people, profiling and harassing people.”

Boynton said Texas had done “nothing to explain why COVID would be better if transporting was done by law enforcement.”

And he noted Texas could take other measures to reduce the spread of COVID, “like allowing localities to impose mask mandates” and providing testing and quarantine for all individuals exposed to COVID-19.

But the attorney for the state told the court Texas is dealing with a major public health crisis and COVID is “skyrocketing” at the border because of migrants. Judge Cardone asked, “Isn’t it skyrocketing everywhere…including Austin, Houston and Dallas?"

Thompson told the judge the “danger for migrants is greater.” Judge Cardone asked, “Isn’t that true of all people who are unvaccinated?”

He told the court migrants are more vulnerable to the virus because they come from and travel through countries with lower vaccination rates before they cross and are responsible for a spike in COVID cases on the border.

“To my knowledge it’s not spiking in El Paso and we’re certainly on the border,” said Judge Cardone.

Thompson argued the governor’s executive order is not based on any effort to change immigration police but rather is “tied to the current public health crisis.”

Judge Cardone asked him if DPS would determine “who has and has not been processed and released by the federal government?”

“I don’t think it’s confusing on the ground,” Thompson responded.

Angela Kocherga The federal courthouse in El Paso.

Judge Cardone extend the temporary restraining order she issued August 3rd for another two weeks. During that time, she said she will decide whether to consolidate the DOJ's lawsuit with a similar one from the ACLU on behalf of non-governmental organizations that provide services including transportation for migrants.

“Abbott’s executive order related to the transport of migrants is blatantly unconstitutional. That’s why we brought a lawsuit on behalf of Annunciation House shelter and other volunteers in El Paso and across the state of Texas that would be impacted if the order was allowed to remain in place,” said Shaw Drake, ACLU policy counsel on the border.

The lawsuit was also filed on behalf of Angry Tías & Abuelas of the Rio Grande Valley, a volunteer organization that aids migrants; Jennifer Harbury, a humanitarian volunteer who frequently drives migrants; and FIEL Houston, an immigrants’ rights organization with members who include recently arrived migrants subject to restrictions on travel due to the executive order.

The ACLU said their lawsuit differs from the DOJ case because they are able to present the range of harms caused by the executive order to border communities, asylum seekers, their families, shelters, and drivers throughout Texas.

The case comes amid a resurgence of the coronavirus with the spread of the delta variant. The Abbott administration has restrained Texas communities from instituting mask or vaccine mandates while focusing his COVID rhetoric on the border region.

"We all know the CDC, the science, the World Health Organization, all have said that these masks help in preventing the spread of COVID-19. But then he's gonna blame it on the migrants," said Domingo Garcia, national president for the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Federal immigration authorities encountered migrants more than 212,000 times last month, the highest monthly total in 20 years — including almost 19,000 unaccompanied children, the most ever in a single month. Although encounters reached record numbers, they don't represent the number of unique individuals — 154,000 — that attempted to cross. Rather, they reflect how often people are trying to cross again.

GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas attends a news conference along with U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, who is soon to be appointed as USBP Chief, at Border Patrol Fort Brown Station in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

In a visit to Brownsville, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attributed the high number of repeat crossers to Title 42, a temporary public health policy that immediately expels migrants back to Mexico. Former President Trump implemented the measure at the start of the pandemic and President Biden has continued it.

Mayorkas acknowledged the challenge the large numbers of migrants are creating for immigration officials and local communities. Mayorkas said that a rising number of migrants are testing positive for COVID-19. But he pushed back on the claim that migrants are driving the dramatic rise in cases across the south.

“The rate of positivity is at or lower than the rates in our local border communities,” Mayorkas said. “We are building new capacity to address the situation, and we are doing so as rapidly as possible. The extent of the challenge should not be overstated. But nor should our ability to meet it.”

Abbott has repeatedly said in television interviews that Texas is enforcing federal immigration law because he believes the Biden administration has not been tough enough on crossings. In May, he issued a disaster declaration because, he said, illegal crossings “posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster.”

Weeks later, he announced he would continue to build the border wall that Trump made central to his presidency. But Abbott went a step further, saying that he would arrest as many people as possible who cross by charging them with state crimes like trespassing and vandalism. Abbott then ordered the Texas National Guard to begin assisting state troopers with those arrests.

REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott exit the stage after visiting an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas, U.S. June 30, 2021.

Immigrant rights activists said Abbott’s order directing state troopers to stop any vehicles suspected of transporting migrants is illegal for a number of reasons, including the fact that it invites racial profiling that that immigration policy is under the purview of the federal government.

Arizona tried to pass state laws turning federal immigration law into state violations in 2012 — most did not hold up in court.

“Governor Abbott’s threatens to turn Texas into a ‘show me your papers’ state,” said Kate Huddleston, an attorney at the ACLU of Texas. “The order creates the perfect storm for racial profiling by allowing state troopers to view any group of people as ‘certain immigrants’ violating the order. It will lead to unlawful detention, vehicle seizure, and the forced ‘rerouting’ of vehicles to the Texas-Mexico border. This is yet another assault on Texans’ civil rights by the governor and an effort to scapegoat immigrants in the state.”

