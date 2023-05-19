The 41st Tejano Conjunto Festival to celebrate the music San Antonio gave life to

The Tejano Conjunto Festival is back to San Antonio’s Rosedale Park starting Friday night. That combination of two very un-like genres of music created a kind of 1800s mashup, according to the Guadalupe Cultural Arts’ Cristina Balli.

“Conjunto was invented here, but from elements of other cultures, and the main element being the accordion, which was an Eastern European contribution,” Balli said. “And Mexican-Americans who were here at the time, they took the instrument and they made it their own — adding the bajo sexto, which was a 12-string guitar. And they took those rhythms and added their own rhythms, like the rancheras and cumbias, and that came known to be Conjunto music.”

This year’s festival is one which signifies those San Antonio roots.

“What’s going on is the 41st annual Tejano Conjunto Festival, once again at Rosedale Park, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, three days of Puro Conjunto,” she said.

The lineup for the outdoor festival gives voice to the up-and-comers, as well as presenting the legendary talents.

“Friday we have closing out Ruben De La Cruz and the South Texas Homies from Houston, and Ricky Naranjo from the Coastal Bend area. Saturday we have Los Garcia Brothers, they’re from West Texas,” Balli said. “And then Sunday, the San Antonio [players] that everyone wants to hear: Flavio Longoria and the Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez.”

Balli said that while thousands of San Antonians show up, it’s becoming a nationwide festival, too.

“It was so much fun to see a lot of friends that fly in from all over the country for this festival. They come from California, from Chicago, from Florida, even from Alaska,” Balli said. “So all of these, what I call the Tejano Diaspora, the state of Texas who have moved to other states, they like to come back at this time of year for a homecoming, and a reunion of sorts, and to enjoy their original music.”

Tickets are available at The Guadalupe, or at the Rosedale Park gate.