2022 Holiday Programming on TPR

Texas Public Radio celebrates the season with holiday programming to get you into the spirit, or simply offer a moment of reflection. Join us on KPAC 88.3 FM, KSTX 89.1 FM, and all of TPR's stations for a cornucopia of programs, including music, spoken word, and more. This page will be updated as shows are added to the lineup.

On KPAC 88.3 FM

Thanksgiving, November 24, 1pm-3pm, Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. For listeners, whether they're up early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

Special guest Ada Limon is the new Poet Laureate of the US (and host of APM’s The Slowdown). She joins our Thanksgiving table to read her poems and talk about how poetry amplifies gratitude. We’ll also revisit other US Poets Laureate who have been guests on Giving Thanks, including Billy Collins, Rita Dove, and Ted Kooser).

Broadcast made possible by H-E-B and Earth Burger.

ON KSTX 89.1 FM/TPR news stations:

Thanksgiving, November 25, 11am-1pm: Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Featured Guests:



Claire Saffitz , YouTube star and author of Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence: A Baking Book.

, YouTube star and author of Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence: A Baking Book. Rick Martinez cohost of the Borderline Salty podcast and author of Mi Cocina , Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico.

cohost of the Borderline Salty podcast and author of Mi Cocina , Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico. Jesse Sparks, host of The One Recipe and Senior Editor at Eater

Broadcast of "Turkey Confidential" this year is made possible by Fickle Pickles, H-E-B, Ivy Hall Events & Tim the Girl Catering, and Earth Burger.

Thanksgiving, November 25, 7pm, Giving Thanks

Thanksgiving, November 25, 7pm, Giving Thanks

This is a one-hour version of the program broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM earlier in the day. (Will not be broadcast on KTXI 90.1 FM)

Broadcast made possible by H-E-B and Earth Burger.