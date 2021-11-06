8 confirmed dead at Houston music festival

At least 8 persons are confirmed dead and scores injured last night in Houston at a concert event in Houston at NRG Stadium.

Authorities are calling it a mass casualty event at Friday night's Astroworld Music Festival, where around 50 thousand people were in attendance. Travis Scott was performing onstage when the crowd surged forward.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena described the incident.

"The crowd began to to compress towards the front of the stage. OK. And that caused some panic. And it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious. And it created additional additional panic," Pena said

He said at least 17 others were taken to area hospitals, and many more were treated by medical personnel at the venue. Saturday's performances have been cancelled.

Statement from Governor Greg Abbott:

What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, & our hearts are with those who lost their lives & those who were injured.



Thank you to the first responders & good Samaritans who were on site & immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ErIdgBkEA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2021