8 confirmed dead at Houston music festival

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published November 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT
HPDAstroworldFestivalDeaths.jpg
Screenshot HPD Facebook
/
Authorities give a briefing after the incident at NRG Stadium in Houston

At least 8 persons are confirmed dead and scores injured last night in Houston at a concert event in Houston at NRG Stadium.

Authorities are calling it a mass casualty event at Friday night's Astroworld Music Festival, where around 50 thousand people were in attendance. Travis Scott was performing onstage when the crowd surged forward.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena described the incident.

"The crowd began to to compress towards the front of the stage. OK. And that caused some panic. And it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious. And it created additional additional panic," Pena said

He said at least 17 others were taken to area hospitals, and many more were treated by medical personnel at the venue. Saturday's performances have been cancelled.

Statement from Governor Greg Abbott:

Tags

NewsTop StoriesTPRHoustonlive music
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton