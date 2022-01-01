Yvette Benavides is an associate editor of TPR News and TPR Noticias and the host of the Book Public podcast. She is a professor of English and creative writing at Our Lady of the Lake University and an editor-at-large with Trinity University Press. She is a founding member of the advisory council of the San Antonio Book Festival and serves on the editorial boards of Story magazine and Asterix journal. She co-authored the book San Antonio 365: On This Day in History with David Martin Davies. Her essays and stories have been published widely, including in the Bellevue Literary Review and Huizache magazine.Her radio commentaries have been recognized with First Amendment awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Fort Worth Chapter and from the Public Media Journalists Association. She was a Scripps Howard fellow in entrepreneurial journalism in 2018 and a PRX Knight Foundation fellow in podcasting in 2020. With David Martin Davies, she was a 2022 USC Center for Health Journalism fellow in reporting on healthy equity and health systems. She is a longtime book reviewer for the San Antonio Express News.