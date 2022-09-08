William Melhado | The Texas Tribune

William Melhado is a Poynter-Koch fellow for 2022-23 and a general assignment reporter on The Texas Tribune’s breaking news team. Originally from Colorado, William graduated from Middlebury College with a degree in chemistry and then taught science at a public high school in the Bronx, New York, while completing a master’s in secondary science education at CUNY Lehman College, also in the Bronx. He then taught science at schools in Tanzania and Nepal before changing careers. He has also received fellowships from the Education Writers Association and The Hechinger Report.