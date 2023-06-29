© 2023 Texas Public Radio
News

Judge says DPS must release documents related to Uvalde shooting response

Texas Public Radio | By William Melhado | The Texas Tribune
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT
Family members and friends participate in a march on July 10, 2022, in support of those killed and injured in the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune
/
Family members and friends participate in a march on July 10, 2022, in support of those killed and injured in the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

A state district judge on Thursday ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to begin the process of releasing public records related to law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde school shooting, granting a request by The Texas Tribune and other news organizations.

Over a dozen news organizations sued DPS last year, accusing it of unlawfully withholding the records related to the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The records concern the botched police response, during which officers waited over an hour to confront the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers. Nearly 400 officers had descended on the school by the time the shooting was over.

The 261st Civil District Court Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle granted a motion for summary judgment on behalf of the Tribune, its partner ProPublica and other local, state and national newsrooms. The records will not be immediately available.

Lyttle ordered DPS to produce by Aug. 31 a proposed log of redactions it wants to make to the public records. In the court order, Lyttle said that the court anticipated having a hearing to address the proposed redactions in September. DPS could choose to appeal the judgement before then.

The organizations have each filed requestsunder the Texas Public Information Act for information detailing the response by various authorities, including law enforcement, to the massacre.

DPS has refused to release records, even as the agency has selectively disclosed some information through public testimony, third-party analyses and news conferences.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

William Melhado | The Texas Tribune
William Melhado is a Poynter-Koch fellow for 2022-23 and a general assignment reporter on The Texas Tribune’s breaking news team.
