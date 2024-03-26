TPR to host five artists for public art panel on Wednesday

TPR is hosting a panel with local artists that designed five public art installations in San Antonio, in collaboration with the San Pedro Creek Culture Park and the San Antonio River Authority. The panel will feature live music and poetry. It will be held at the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater at Texas Public Radio located at 321 W. Commerce Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and registration is free.

Artists: Rikkianne Van Kirk, Diana Kersey, Leticia Huerta, Elizabeth Harrington, and Cade Bradshaw with Bridge Projects.

The Canopy by Rikkianne Van Kirk

Van Kirk was inspired by the poetry of scholar and filmmaker John Phillip Santos who has written about the creek. She collaborated with the San Antonio River Authority to develop a canopy design that features herons and other wildlife found along the creek. Van Kirk advised engineers who produced the structure. Once the canopy wears in about 10 years, another artist will be selected to design another canopy to replace hers.

Courtesy photo / Julen Navarréte The canopy designed by Rikkianne Van Kirk

Tile Design Project by Leticia Huerta

Huerta’s tile art at San Pedro Creek Culture Park is inspired by four native wildflowers of Texas. This includes the Esperanza, Texas Thistle, Prairie Celestial, and Firewheel. She selected these flowers because of their vibrant colors and beauty. Her distinguished tile designs often include a flower and a visiting butterfly.

Courtesy photo / Julen Navarréte Tile art by Leticia Huerta

Creek Lines by Cade Bradshaw and Stuart Allen

Principles of Bridge Projects Cade Bradshaw and Stuart Allen are the creators of “Creek Lines” situated in the Plaza de Fundación. The sculpture canopy represents the path of the creek from San Pedro Springs to the San Antonio River. The 30 poles upholding the canopy each represent a decade of San Antonio’s 300-year-old history. With its faceted mirror finish on the underside of the canopy, the installation creates a reflection of light and motion dependent on the activity underneath.

Courtesy photo / Bridge Projects An underside view of 'Creek Lines'

Papel Picado by Elizabeth Carrington

With a background in graphic design, Carrington worked to create vibrant metal screens to depict papel picado, a signature of San Antonio’s yearly Fiesta event. She is originally from California and felt inspired to highlight the culture of San Antonio through her public art.

Courtesy photo / Julen Navarréte Papel Picado by Elizabeth Carrington

Crawfish Sculpture by Diana Kersey

The large crawfish sculpture serves as a beacon for people visiting San Antonio. It has a diameter of 30 inches and a height of 36 inches. Kersey decided to design the crawfish after talking to community members who shared they had fond memories of playing with crawfish at San Pedro Springs Park. The sculpture includes several textures and representations of other animals found in the creek.

Courtesy photo / A Mireles The crawfish sculpture by Diana Kersey