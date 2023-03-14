Strong front will dump cold rain on San Antonio's spring sunbathing

It's hard to go swimming in a sweater.

Any water-related fun should be enjoyed now because spring break in San Antonio and on South Padre Island will soon turn colder and wetter this weekend.

The National Weather Service reported this week that a strong cold front will pass through the Alamo City Thursday night into early Friday morning. The daytime high on Thursday will be in the 80s, and the high on Friday will be 30 degrees colder.

Unlike the cold front that started this week, this new one has the potential to generate rain showers locally. There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, but rain chances are strong enough to bring more than half of the San Antonio area some rain on Thursday or Thursday night.

Forecasters said strong to severe storms are possible across the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, to near the Coastal Plains. Large hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

A wind advisory may be posted as winds late Thursday and early Friday morning may gust up to 50 miles per hour.

Some weather models show the possibility of snow mixing with rain in the northernmost sections of the Hill Country, but forecasters said it's still too far out to officially add to the forecast just yet.

Forecasters said some areas of the Hill Country and San Antonio this weekend could see some of the coldest temperatures they've seen since mid-February.

Some early morning light freezes cannot be ruled out in the Hill Country this weekend. San Antonio will see daytime highs in the 50s Friday through Monday. Early morning lows those same days will be in the lower 40s.

Spring breakers on South Padre Island may have to take their party indoors this weekend. It already has been a gusty week on the beach with highs in the 70s, but rain chances jump to 70% on Friday.

Weekend highs along the lower Texas coast will dip into the 50s. There's also a 50-50 shot at showers on the beach on Saturday and Sunday.