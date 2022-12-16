© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Texas

Ghost of Frank J. Robinson: An investigation update

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST
Frank J. Robinson 1400x1400.jpg

A mysterious shotgun death in East Texas of a civil rights leaders with puzzling clues that point towards a cover-up: This sounds like a premise for a John Grisham thriller. But this isn’t fiction.

It’s the subject of an investigation by Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies into the 1976 death of Frank J. Robinson.

Davies produced a limited series podcast about the case titled “The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson.”

There are twists, turns and new evidence that are leading to calls to reopen the investigation.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
