Ghost of Frank J. Robinson: An investigation update

A mysterious shotgun death in East Texas of a civil rights leaders with puzzling clues that point towards a cover-up: This sounds like a premise for a John Grisham thriller. But this isn’t fiction.

It’s the subject of an investigation by Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies into the 1976 death of Frank J. Robinson.

Davies produced a limited series podcast about the case titled “The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson.”

There are twists, turns and new evidence that are leading to calls to reopen the investigation.

