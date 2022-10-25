© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Tornado touched down in Jarrell during Monday night's storms, officials confirm

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published October 25, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Commissioner Russ Boles, who represents Jarrell, speak to reporters during a news conference about Monday night's tornado, on Tuesday.
Kailey Hunt
/
KUT
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Commissioner Russ Boles, who represents Jarrell, speak to reporters during a news conference about Monday night's tornado, on Tuesday.

A tornado was on the ground near Jarrell during Monday night's storm, Williamson County officials confirmed Tuesday.

This is the third confirmed tornado in the area in the past seven months, according to the National Weather Service.

Survey teams are surveying storm damage on the ground to determine the path length, size and rating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

