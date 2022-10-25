Tornado touched down in Jarrell during Monday night's storms, officials confirm

A tornado was on the ground near Jarrell during Monday night's storm, Williamson County officials confirmed Tuesday.

This is the third confirmed tornado in the area in the past seven months, according to the National Weather Service.

Survey teams are surveying storm damage on the ground to determine the path length, size and rating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

