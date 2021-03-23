Straight-Line Wind In The Hill Country, Large Hail In San Antonio Area

The National Weather Service reports a cold front pushed through the Hill Country and San Antonio late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, spawning straight-line winds, thunderstorms, high winds and rain. The NWS confirmed an EF-1 Tornado touched down on the West side of Canyon Lake.

Historic buildings were damaged in the Burnet County town of Bertram, including the AB McGill General Store built in 1905. Debris also blocked Highway 29 in the town of 1,400 people, northwest of Austin. Some residents also reported power outages. No injuries or deaths were reported. The storm passed through the area around 10 p.m.

Hail damaged vehicles in the Burnet area. The Burnet County Sheriff's Office reports golf ball-sized hail covered FM 690 and County Road 108 near Buchanan Dam.

About 200 feet of fence material was also blown down in the Williamson County community of Andice, according to storm reports.

Around 1 a.m. as the cold front moved to the south, some property damage was reported in Canyon Lake. The weather service reports an inspector was on the ground at both locations on Tuesday to examine storm damage for patterns consistent with a tornado.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Spring Branch, located on Highway 281, north of San Antonio. Dime-sized hail was reported near SeaWorld in far West San Antonio before two a.m. One inch hail was reported in the Boerne area.

Elsewhere, 3-inch hail was reported in Leakey, far west of San Antonio. Quarter-sized hail was reported in the Kerrville area.

Some spots received badly needed rain as drought conditions persist in Bexar County. The weather service reports Terrell Hills received the most at slightly more than 1 inch.

