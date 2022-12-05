Rackspace email hosting service still in midst of 'significant failure' after four days

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Rackspace Technology had not yet, as of Monday afternoon, resolved a “significant failure” of its Hosted Exchange service that supports customer emails that began on Friday. Thousands of customers have been unable to access their email accounts in what the company called a “security incident.”

On Monday morning, a statement from Rackspace reported that thousands of customers’ Hosted Exchange services had been restored, but there were still many more customers whose issues have not been resolved.

Over 1,000 Rackspace employees have been mobilized to assist with customer support — a significant portion of the company’s entire staff. The company has offered free Microsoft Exchange services for affected customers and reached out to every customer by phone or alternate email.

The details of the “security incident” were not immediately clear. A Rackspace representative did not provide additional information about the origins of the incident.

Rackspace’s stock price dropped on Monday morning as the company scrambled to resolve the Hosted Exchange failure.

The major failure of one of Rackspace’s products came less than three months after the company named its fifth CEO in six years .

A representative from Rackspace said any affected customers may contact them at 855-348-9064.