San Antonio Spurs to make two lottery draft picks in June

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:27 AM CDT
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center.
Daniel Dunn
/
Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center.

The San Antonio Spurs will have the number 2 pick in the NBA draft next month.

The Spurs also came away with the 14th pick during the 41st annual draft lottery on Monday night.

They were the only team in the draft with two lottery picks.

Newly appointed Head Coach Mitch Johnson spoke following the lottery: "When you jump into the top four, you put yourself as an organization in a place to make a really big acquisition, a really good player. That's what we're going to look forward to do."

The first round of the NBA 2025 draft is on June 25.

Another Texas team also won big in the lottery -- the Dallas Mavericks were awarded the number one pick for the first time.

The Spurs last two lottery picks, Victor Wembanyama in 2023 and Stephon Castle in 2024, have been named the NBA's last two Rookies of the Year.

