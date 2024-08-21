Boerne Little League team 1 win away from National Championship

Thunder showers mixed with sunshine cooled off the thousands of spectators at Williamsport, Pennsylvania’s Little League World Championships at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

The team from Boerne, Texas was there to play its third game in the series, this one against the Mountain West team from Henderson, Nevada. Both teams were the last undefeated ones going into the 2 p.m. Wednesday game, but only one would emerge unscathed.

Boerne took the lead after one inning at 2 to nothing, but in the second inning Mountain West got a run. Boerne changed out pitchers and things began going their way.

By the time the third inning rolled around, Boerne’s bats were warmed up, including a triple by Gage Steubing.

The Little League World Series is a complicated bracket divided by regions all across the country. The tournament is now down to the last few games. Now Boerne is set to play on Saturday against one of three teams remaining, one of which is the team they defeated Wednesday.

Once the National Champion is determined that champion will play the international champion, which could be teams from Japan, Mexico, Latin America or Asia.