Performance Saturday

The Balourdet Quartet brings 'old music into a new age'

By Nathan Cone
Published June 19, 2024 at 11:07 AM CDT
The Balourdet Quartet
©Stephen Barton
The Balourdet Quartet

Although based now in Indiana, the Balourdet Quartet has deep ties in Texas. The young group formed at Rice University in 2018.

Their performance in January, 2024 for the San Antonio Chamber Music Society also featured music by composer and Rice University professor, Karim Al-Zand, along with pieces by Mozart and Beethoven.

"We put our all into every performance," violinist Justin DeFilippis said. "We try to bring old music into a new age."

PROGRAM

  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K.421
  • Karim Al-Zand: Strange Machines
  • Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59 No.1
