Honors Showcase from San Antonio College
Every spring, San Antonio College hosts its Honors Showcase recital, featuring the top 8-10 students in the school's music department for the year, both vocal and instrumental. This year's program was held on April 15, 2024 and features both classic and modern composers.
Students featured:
- Jayson Sumner, tuba
- Nicholas Ricchio, piano
- Elijah Duarte, saxophone
- Christian Gonzales, tuba
- Nicholas Ward, trumpet
- Valerie Esparza, soprano
- Catalina Hernandez, flute
- Lauren Ortega, soprano
- Seth Balderas, marimba