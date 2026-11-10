Nathan Felix brings his 'headphone opera' to Luminaria

A young girl born poor, gifted with a voice for the ages, dreaming of glory? San Antonians recognize that story well, and it's coming to a new performance space this weekend at Luminaria, San Antonio's contemporary arts festival.

Nathan Felix's opera "Glory Gone" follows a girl's path to stardom and beyond, and it sizzles with rhythm and energy. And there's something special about the sound.

Says Felix, "It's a headphone opera. So everything is run live, but the audience gets headphones, so the audience can follow the singers wherever they go, and the footprint is outdoors and indoors."

A headphone opera!

"Much like a silent disco," Felix adds.

Kathryn Piña and Jennifer Jude Lopez play the singer Gloria, and the agent who guides her to fame, along with a cast of six singers and a chamber ensemble, in full-spectrum studio sound on free headphones for every audience member.

It's this Saturday, in the courtyard near TPR Headquarters, where the mural is. You'll find it. Get there and be part of an exciting one-of-a-kind moment.

Click above to hear live-on-air performances and the whole conversation.

"Glory Gone" headphone opera

Nathan Felix, composer

Live at Luminaria, 7 p.m. Sat. 11/14

La Zona, 337 W. Commerce St.

luminariasa.org