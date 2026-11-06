Hear delicate new music from SOLI

Audiences cheer when musicians wow them with pyrotechnics.... but the players know that the hardest stuff to play is the delicate music, which takes utter concentration, and every freckle is visible.

You'll hear it in motion in this wonderful segment from the SOLI Chamber Ensemble, who came by TPR Studios to talk about their upcoming concert, "Interiors."

The concert features Scott Ordway, SOLI’s 2026–27 Feature Focus composer.

You can meet him at the 7:00 pm pre-concert talk before Tuesday's concert. Then stay for an evening of music that moves from a quiet room toward open windows, with Scott’s three Interiors alongside works by Sophia Jani, Aaron Jay Kernis, Ethan Wickman, and Rolando Gómez.

Ordway says he wrote "Interiors" in 2020, "in the darkest days of the pandemic.... these are three pieces that I wrote very specifically to be listened to up close and through the medium of the microphone, because it was a moment when we weren't thinking about music in concert halls." Ordway instead got in touch with friends all over who were sitting cooped-up like we all were, and these collaborations emerged.

Click above to hear those three delicate pieces, some of which were still being polished and tweaked a few minutes before airtime! And you'll hear more about SOLI's Feature Focus Composer program and Tuesday's concert.

INTERIORS

Tuesday, November 10 | 7:30 pm

Pre-concert talk | 7:00 pm

Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University

