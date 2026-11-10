Married singers present twilight songs at Coates Chapel

Yes, the word "lied" just means "song" in German. But if you've been around classical music a while, you might know that the word carries way more than that. The world of German Lieder is indeed a whole little world, and you're going to get a load of it on Thursday Nov. 12th, at UT San Antonio's Coates Chapel.

Soprano Danielle Talamantes, bass-baritone Kerry Wilkerson, and pianist Tracy Cowden came by the TPR Studios to play live on-air and talk about Thursday's program, which Wilkerson says is "designed to be an immersive, multisensory program."

"We have screens with projections that will include the lyrics (because we will sing every song in German)," Wilkerson says.

There will be visuals in the background as well.

The main immersive technologies, though, will be voices of Talamantes and Wilkerson, who are not only musical partners, but married as well. Together with Cowden, the emotion and precision pack a mighty punch.

The show is all about nighttime, too.

Says Talamantes, "We chose poetry that was focusing on evening, twilight, stars, moon, so the atmosphere feels cocoonish" — perfect as we enter into the darker months and more of our lives are in a nocturnal light. "Not that night is the end of things; sometimes it's really the beginning."

Click above to hear their entire KPAC performance and conversation.

Concert details:

Liederabend

Recital of German Song

7:30pm Thurs. 11/12, Coates Chapel, UT San Antonio

arts.utsa.edu

