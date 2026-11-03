Saints and souls celebrated on First Friday at St. John's Lutheran
Wanna hear from Saints, Souls, and Seraphim? It’s time again for the St. John's First Friday Noontime Concerts, noon on Friday Nov. 6.
UTSA Faculty members mezzo-soprano Crystal Jarrell Johnson, trumpeter Jeff Castle, and keyboardist Geoffrey Waite came by the TPR Studios to perform live on-air and talk about the program, which is an unusual platter of music. Johnson says that St. John’s had asked for this lineup particularly, and “it was a little challenging to find things specifically for mezzo and trumpet.”
But they did (with a little bit of yanking and tugging), and the short, lunch time concert should be packed with interesting music by Henry Purcell, George Frideric Handel, Camille Saint-Saëns, and more.
Click the audio player above to hear more about it, and hear some previews of Friday’s show.
UTSA Faculty Feature
- St. John's First Friday Noontime Concerts
- FREE 12-12:30pm
- lunch after with donation
- St John's Lutheran - stjohnssa.org