Camerata SA places Beethoven 'in context'

The classical world is ramping up to pay tribute to Beethoven on the 200th anniversary of his death, and San Antonio ensembles are no exception. Camerata San Antonio has devoted its whole season to the topic, with a series of informal “Beethoven in Context” concerts marking the 200th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's death. This weekend, it's a program of selections by composers who influenced Beethoven’s body of work.

They came by TPR Studios to perform live on-air and talk about the show. Says cellist Ken Freudigman, "There are a few people in history who come along that completely change everything. At one point, we have to think about it, Beethoven never existed. And there was never "bup-bup-bup-baaahhhhh." (Admit it, you can hear it now!)

So this next concert features teachers, mentors, and influences on this singular genius who — yep — changed the world.

Student tickets are free, due in part to a grant from the San Antonio Symphony League. Complete ticket links and details at www.cameratasa.org



Nov. 6, 4:00 PM, Kerrville–First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson Street

Nov. 7, 3:00 PM, San Antonio–Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Rd

Nov. 8, 2:00 PM, San Antonio–Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place

The concert program:

