YOSA violinists on Classical Connections

Sarah Hernandez and Sofia Snow with Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) performed live in TPR's Performance Studio to promote their upcoming performance this Sunday Nov. 1, 2026, at the Tobin Center.

YOSA Philharmonic’s Classics I: Metamorphosis launches YOSA’s historic 50th season with a program showcasing transformation in music and in the musicians who play it.

YOSA alumnus Ethan Gurwitz returns for the world premiere of a new orchestral work, "Dances for Orchestra," which he composed for YOSA, while acclaimed pianist and fellow graduate Christopher Guzman takes the stage as soloist in Gershwin’s jazz-infused Concerto in F.

The evening closes with Hindemith’s dazzling Symphonic Metamorphosis, a vibrant reimagining of themes by Carl Maria von Weber that reshapes music of the past into a bold orchestral showpiece.

As Gershwin and Hindemith reimagined musical traditions in their own time, YOSA alumni return to the stage, transformed from students into artists who are shaping the future of music themselves.

The event features an appearance by YOSA Mariachi, past and present converging in a celebration of innovation, virtuosity, and 50 years of YOSA’s enduring impact on San Antonio’s musical community.

The repertoire includes:



Gurwitz—new work for orchestra (world premiere)

Gershwin—Piano Concerto in F major

Hindemith—Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber

Plus an appearance by YOSA Mariachi

Classics I: Metamorphosis

Sunday Nov. 1, 2026, from 7 - 9 p.m.

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Learn more about YOSA.