Musical Offerings Ensemble on Classical Connections

This weekend you're gonna get a chance to hear music in arrangements you've never heard before: an "Art Song Evening," put on by Musical Offerings, is full of songs, some familiar and some out-of-the-way, in versions arranged just for this ensemble.

The group stopped by our TPR Studios to perform live on the air and talk more about the program.

Vocalist Liz Cass says, "It's really kind of interesting: we were approached by a lover of art song to do this program. And we thought, well, we should choose songs we know and love and see if we can have arrangements made for them, so we're not held to what is already out there."

Literature for mezzo, cello, and piano may be rare, but rarer still is a bunch of music tailor-made to fit the group you're hearing. You'll hear it this weekend (and if you click above you'll get to hear a wonderful preview, recorded live on-air for the Classical Connections audience.)

Art Song Evening

Musical Offerings

Barbara George, cello; Vivienne Spy, piano; Liz Cass, mezzo-soprano

Concerts:

7pm Sat 10/24, St George Episcopal

5pm Sun 10/25, Ao5 Gallery, Austin

Musical Offerings