© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Musical Offerings Ensemble on Classical Connections

By Barry Brake
Published October 21, 2026 at 8:05 AM CDT
Musical Offerings Ensemble performing on KPAC's Classical Connections 10-20-26
Jeff Ilardi
Musical Offerings Ensemble performing on KPAC's Classical Connections 10-20-26

This weekend you're gonna get a chance to hear music in arrangements you've never heard before: an "Art Song Evening," put on by Musical Offerings, is full of songs, some familiar and some out-of-the-way, in versions arranged just for this ensemble.

The group stopped by our TPR Studios to perform live on the air and talk more about the program.

Vocalist Liz Cass says, "It's really kind of interesting: we were approached by a lover of art song to do this program. And we thought, well, we should choose songs we know and love and see if we can have arrangements made for them, so we're not held to what is already out there."

Literature for mezzo, cello, and piano may be rare, but rarer still is a bunch of music tailor-made to fit the group you're hearing. You'll hear it this weekend (and if you click above you'll get to hear a wonderful preview, recorded live on-air for the Classical Connections audience.)

Art Song Evening

Musical Offerings

Barbara George, cello; Vivienne Spy, piano; Liz Cass, mezzo-soprano

Concerts:

7pm Sat 10/24, St George Episcopal

5pm Sun 10/25, Ao5 Gallery, Austin

Musical Offerings

Tags
Classical Connections ClassicalcomposerensembleMusical Offerings
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake