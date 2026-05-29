Not on the program, but Beethoven still influences this Camerata concert

There’s no Beethoven on this weekend’s Camerata San Antonio program, but his presence still looms in the background, according to cellist Ken Freudigman.

“This program, it all is a reflection on what Beethoven did and how he influenced generations,” Freudigman said.

The concerts include music by Felix Mendelssohn, plus two by 20th century composers Alfred Schnittke and Mieczysław Weinberg.

“This Weinberg string quartet, it's lyrical, it's poignant. It was written in wartime Soviet Russia, and it's marked with a quiet resilience, and really expressive clarity… qualities that reflect Beethoven's spirit of perseverance, even without quoting him.”

Camerata performs Visions And Reflections this Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Kerrville First Presbyterian Church, followed by a Saturday 3:00 p.m. concert at San Antonio’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, and Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio. Details and tickets are at cameratasa.org.

Hear a preview of the concerts recorded in our studio by using the audio player at the top of this page.