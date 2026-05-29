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Classical Connections

Not on the program, but Beethoven still influences this Camerata concert

By Barry Brake
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:10 AM CDT
Camerata San Antonio in concert, April 2023.
Courtesy photo
Camerata San Antonio in concert, April 2023.

There’s no Beethoven on this weekend’s Camerata San Antonio program, but his presence still looms in the background, according to cellist Ken Freudigman.

“This program, it all is a reflection on what Beethoven did and how he influenced generations,” Freudigman said.

The concerts include music by Felix Mendelssohn, plus two by 20th century composers Alfred Schnittke and Mieczysław Weinberg.

“This Weinberg string quartet, it's lyrical, it's poignant. It was written in wartime Soviet Russia, and it's marked with a quiet resilience, and really expressive clarity… qualities that reflect Beethoven's spirit of perseverance, even without quoting him.”

Camerata performs Visions And Reflections this Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Kerrville First Presbyterian Church, followed by a Saturday 3:00 p.m. concert at San Antonio’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, and Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio. Details and tickets are at cameratasa.org.

Hear a preview of the concerts recorded in our studio by using the audio player at the top of this page.

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Classical Connections Camerata San AntonioClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake