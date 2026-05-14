Children's Chorus concert features music of stage and screen

Classical music has always had a kinship with music of stage and screen. This weekend, you'll get to hear the Children's Chorus of San Antonio hold forth with an entire program called "Lights, Camera, Singing," at the Tobin on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the chorus stopped in and sang some show-stoppers for us live on-air, led by Dr. Carolyn Cruse, who says, "We're doing a full show of Broadway songs and shows from movies. We're very excited about it."

The Chorus has over 230 singers performing, in several different ensembles that cover all ages and abilities, bringing together students from all over the area.

Hear their studio performance using the audio player at the top of this page.

"Lights, Camera, Singing"

Children's Chorus of San Antonio

4:00 p.m. Saturday, 5/16, Tobin Center

childrenschorussa.org

