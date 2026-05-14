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Classical Connections

Children's Chorus concert features music of stage and screen

By Barry Brake
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:24 PM CDT
Members of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio warm up before performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Members of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio warm up before performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Classical music has always had a kinship with music of stage and screen. This weekend, you'll get to hear the Children's Chorus of San Antonio hold forth with an entire program called "Lights, Camera, Singing," at the Tobin on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the chorus stopped in and sang some show-stoppers for us live on-air, led by Dr. Carolyn Cruse, who says, "We're doing a full show of Broadway songs and shows from movies. We're very excited about it."

The Chorus has over 230 singers performing, in several different ensembles that cover all ages and abilities, bringing together students from all over the area.

Hear their studio performance using the audio player at the top of this page.

"Lights, Camera, Singing"
Children's Chorus of San Antonio
4:00 p.m. Saturday, 5/16, Tobin Center
childrenschorussa.org

Tags
Classical Connections ClassicalChildren's Chorus of San AntonioBroadway
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake