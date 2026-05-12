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Arts & Culture
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Classical Connections

'Under a veil of stars,' music from a newly-formed trio

By Barry Brake
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM CDT
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Sandy Lo (violin), Jimmy Cheung (piano), and Kelvin Diaz Inoa (cello) bring music to Canyon Lake and San Antonio this weekend.

“You will hear a lot of sounds that are very modern, but have a lot of beautiful melodies inside of it,” explained pianist Jimmy Cheung, who’s performing with a newly-formed trio this Saturday and Sunday. The other members include violinist Sandy Lo and cellist Kelvin Diaz Inoa.

The ensemble will play music by Anton Arensky, Kevin Lau, and Astor Piazzolla.

Each program is free and open to the public, on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Canyon Lake (7420 FM 2673), and then again on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Coker Methodist Church’s Chapel in San Antonio (14630 Wurzbach Parkway).

You can hear a preview of their performance using the audio player at the top of this page.

Tags
Classical Connections Classicalchamber music
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake