'Considering Matthew Shepard' to be performed in San Antonio

Remember Matthew Shepard, the young man who was murdered back in 1998? Austin composer Craig Hella Johnson does, and wrote a powerful oratorio, nominated for a Grammy, based on Matthew’s story, called “Considering Matthew Shepard.” The Zion Theater Group will be performing it this weekend, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, at Zion Lutheran Church, located on Loop 1604 at Braun Rd.

Rob Mikulski, Music Director of Zion, feels like the performers really feel this one.

“This work resonates with them," Mikulski said. "The need for our community to hear this work resonates with them, and boy they’re just giving it their all to bring this to life.”

It’s odd to use the word “oratorio” for a modern work, but it fits. Said Mikulski, “I’ve heard Craig use the word oratorio, and yet there’s parts of it that are Passion — it’s difficult to put into words what it is. That’s another reason we’re hoping people will come and experience it. I don’t want to say ‘hear it,’ because you need to experience the work.”

